Загадъчен петроглиф - молеща се човекоподобна богомолка

View this post on Instagram

Squatter man pictograph, left to right, photo capture of plasma instability in laboratory experiment, an iconic drawing of the squatter man image, an artist's conception of early human ancestors witnessing horizon spanning squatter man plasma displays in the sky. Images below are squatter man petroglyphs from around the world. The common occurrence of the squatter man image suggests it was seen around the world by geographically diverse early human societies. #squatterman #electricuniverse #plasmacosmology #plasmainstabilities #anthonyperatt